Buses and phones are essential services
We are all only too aware of the economy. On a macro level, the Chancellor of the Exchequer last week brought in tax increases and cuts to spending that are supposed to fill the black hole in the UK’s current account.
On a micro level, every family is feeling the pinch of trying to make ends meet, keeping food on the table, fuel in the car, and electricity and power turned as costs for anything and everything increase by the day.
And at a regional level, this nation is reeling from unprecedented waiting times for routine surgeries, cancer treatments, visits to the A&E — while our social care system is broken from too many ailing patients for too few beds.
If all this wasn’t bad enough, now comes word that the rural bus services across this region are under threat come 1 January. Already, people living in rural communities between Lampeter, Tregaron and Aberystwyth face the loss of their bus service, with nobody willing to step forward and tender for the service run by Ceredigion County Council.
Bus services in Gwynedd are equally precarious, and with diesel and fuel prices stubbornly high, firms operating these unprofitable bus services will seek to exit at the first possible opportunity.
But profit should not be the only motive. Our rural communities depend on these sparse services. They are vital to the wellbeing of our towns and villages. They are a lifeline — and failing to maintain our buses and trains is an abject derogation of responsibilities by our councils, Transport for Wales and the Welsh Government.
Funny how councils can find money to pay salary increases for councillors — but can’t find it to allow those living in rural communities shop, visit hospitals, meet friends or go about their business.
Across this region, our mobile services are intermittent – in the case of those living in and around Criccieth, they are absent for weeks on end.
Mobile signal or internet are not luxuries. They are necessities in this day and age.
Hello? If there is a disconnect, it’s between those of us who suffer with poor services and those who we elect to get things done.
The difference between our politicians and our buses is that in the case of the former, another always comes along… not so our buses.
