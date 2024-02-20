So how should we react to this? Well, I think it would be helpful to remember that Jesus Himself knew people would claim to be Christians when in fact they were not. Judas was the prime example of course, but in a famous passage found in the Sermon on the Mount He said, “Not everyone who says to me ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father in heaven. On that day many will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many deeds of power in your name?’ Then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; go away from me, you evildoers’” It would seem then, that we can do more than deceive others we can even deceive ourselves!