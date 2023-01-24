This is why selling alcohol (both on- and off-sales) bears legal responsibilities to oversee and to avert harm caused by the abuse of alcohol. A duty to keep a firm paternal eye on the youngsters, and a less preachy but fraternal eye out for those old enough to know better. A duty of care that a night tour of Aberystwyth (and any student town, I suppose) suggests might be taken a touch more seriously. An obligation to guide patrons towards associating alcohol with fun and pleasure, to protect from disorientation and pain. To dissuade from downing the unpalatable, bingeing upon the cheap as unnecessary but costly signalling to adulthood, bingeing out of habit, or as ineffective anaesthetic for trouble and misery. For I do not want my peach schnapps type of irretrievable aversion-therapy experience associated with drinking rum. Bad for business. Patrons encouraged to enjoy the socialising vibe. Seduced by tasty drink, not by drinking. Better for business. Better for everyone.