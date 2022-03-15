Covid ‘Safe Zones’ are killing our towns

Editor,

County councillor Dafydd Edwards said on BBC News that we should not criticise the work done to Aberaeron during Covid but come to the council with a positive alternative plan. This is somewhat confusing.

When these widened pavements came into Aberaeron “covid safe zones” and over 40 car parking spaces taken away, one council worker with a white spray can said “Aberaeron has got to get used to not having cars”.

Gold Command said once the pandemic is over the streets of Aberaeron would be returned to how they were pre-pandemic. Now we have the council conducting a consultation period to attempt to keep these “Safe Zones” — which have been a complete disaster to the economic welfare of Aberaeron.

All I can say to Gold Command and Ceredigion County Councillors is cancel the consultation period and be people of your word. Honour your commitment to return Aberaeron to pre-Covid times including the car-parking spaces.