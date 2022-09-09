Covid: Why new safe zones have to go
Saturday 17th September 2022 4:00 pm
Living with Covid (PA )
Editor: Ceredigion County Council should do the simple and obvious and for one irrefutable reason — no human can make any area, inside or outside safe from any airborne pathogen, which Covid is along with flu, ash blight, etc.T
he same reason explains why lockdowns, test and trace and quarantine never worked and never will.
Spikes still occurred and the mutant from South Africa arrived and spread rapidly.
At least Boris had the good sense to stop the last Christmas lockdown, despite contrary advice from his experts. Zero Covid is not feasible or attainable — and neither is zero carbon.
W. T. H. Peregrine,
Lampeter
