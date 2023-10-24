Unfortunately it is rarely in the interest of politicians, ideologues, or priests to be cautious in claim or evolving in understanding. These vested interests make a living by claiming rights over an exclusive and intransigent truth. These vested interests speak to us in convenient certainties and are quick to contradict and ridicule one other. These vested interests pretend they have pretty much got the whole thing nailed down already. Are unwilling to abandon previous thinking when their positions are overrun by fresh or contradictory views. They insist on the one model they know. Vested interests exhibit little curiosity, no humility, little humanity, and are routinely proved wrong. Vested interests claiming an unlikely truth should be treated with extreme caution. ‘Truly, whoever is able to make you absurd is able to make you unjust’, said French philosopher Voltaire (1694 – 1778).