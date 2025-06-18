‘Let Us Travel Ceredigion’ is a group recently set up by parents angry at half empty school buses their children aren’t allowed to get on. They point out the folly of the council’s policy that’s neither environmentally nor financially sustainable. The council could simply charge a small amount, and allow other fare-paying passengers on too. It would offer a few services a day to many residents who currently have nothing. TfW also needs to get on board and make it easy for their services to be used by students by making service timetables that take school opening and closing times into account. The crazy system of half empty buses running around Ceredigion’s countryside needs to end.