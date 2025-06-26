In the same way, an Anglican bishop has helpfully pointed out, the Assisted dying Bill "does not prevent terminally ill people who perceive themselves to be a burden to their families and friends from choosing ‘assisted dying’, and that we could become ‘a society where the state fully funds a service for terminally ill people to end their own lives but shockingly only funds around one third of palliative care. ‘Let’s hope and pray then, that the Senedd will continue to reject it.