If you have raised or donated as much as a penny to support our Air Ambulance bases, you have every right to feel disgusted.
The people of west Wales have been left high and dry by a High Court decision last week that allows the charity to close its bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool - bases that serve the entire region with critical emergency support.
The charity wants to move its helicopters to more populated areas. Quite frankly, it's hard to fathom the perverse logic in its thinking. Here, in rural west Wales, where hospitals are few and far between, is exactly where the critical and immediate response of the service is needed most.
The Honourable Mr Justice Turner, who made the judgement, said: "I understand and readily appreciate the depth of feeling involved and the disappointment that this decision will bring to many people in mid and north Wales.
"However, it is not the function of this court to usurp the decision making function of those to whom parliament has delegated the responsibility.
"In the absence of valid public law grounds of challenge, the decision of the JCC must stand."
That may be the law. But sometimes bad law is simply bad law and lacks common sense.
This ruling brings no comfort to our rural communities, and all of west Wales is now downgraded.
With a Senedd election due next May, now is the time to step up the fight to save our bases.
The Welsh government and health authorities need to hear the unified opposition to this nonsensical review. It is a review based on flawed information and a process riddled with bias, misinformation, and a lack of transparency.
How can Eluned Morgan, a former Health Minister and now First Minister, contemplate standing in the west Wales constituency when her government and its agents will have stripped this region of vital air cover? Any door that she goes knocking on in search of a vote should remind her that this is a decision that cannot stand.
It’s one thing to be able to rely on an ambulance in Cardiff or Swansea, another to watch lifeblood drip away waiting on helicopter in Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire or Pembrokeshire.
