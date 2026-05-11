Voters across the nation handed Rhun Ap Iorwerth the keys to Cardiff Bay but were not totally convinced that he and his other 42 MSs deserve the full run of the house. No, they’ll be kept in check by the political reality of trying to run the nation as a minority Government. And there are very noisy newcomer squatters there too, with Reform handed a sizeable bloc for its anti-Welsh, anti-immigrant and anti-progressive crypto-funded agenda.