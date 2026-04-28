I have to address Reform UK, too. Their popularity is built on a genuine and sincere dissatisfaction with the state of Labour’s Wales and UK, but do you trust them to do any better? Nigel Farage doesn’t care about Wales. They can’t be trusted to run the handful of councils they control in England, so how can they be trusted to deliver for a country? They are populists, they will ‘drain the swamp’, so to speak, but they won’t make Wales a better place. If you vote Reform and expect them to sort out immigration, prepare to be disappointed. It’s not devolved.