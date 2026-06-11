For months now, the world and its cousin can see that there is a major issue with the sea works at Aberaeron harbour.
Ceredigion County Council, managing nearly £29m of Welsh Government funding and contributing roughly £6.3m of your money, is boasting that the sea defence project is working perfectly.
In response to critics of the project, the council has produced a report saying that, basically, everything is great and that the critics are full of sh… shale.
For years, Ceredigion council was warned by those who know the sea - that the current flows south to north, and that by planning and building the ‘hockey stick’ wall on the northern bank of the Aeron, there would be problems.
This improvement scheme has been talked about since the mid-1990s.
Fast forward to 2026 and we have that hockey stick wall and … surprise, surprise… there are problems.
The harbour is clogging up with shale, just as the council were warned for years.
But you can’t tell Ceredigion anything. The council and its top brass are a law onto themselves.
They know best. They do best. They are perfect.
They are carefree with our tax money.
And quite frankly, the council has made an absolute mess of this project. It was late. It was overbudget. And it’s botched.
No official report polished and burnished for councillors can put a gloss on this money pit.
Why are we paying more than £15,000 every four weeks or so for diggers and dump trucks to haul away shale?
Diggers? Let’s call a spade a spade here.
Ceredigion Chief Executive Office Eifion Evans needs to bear the cost of this screwed-up project. He can see it from his council office every day.
It’s time he packed up his box and left. He has a gold-plated pension based on top earnings over the past few years to see him comfortably through his golden years.
His mismanagement is clear, so much so that residents are signing a petition calling for an independent audit of Ceredigion finances.
Taxpayers in Ceredigion are being left high and dry. It’s just a pity that councillors in Ceredigion can’t see it.
The tide has turned.
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