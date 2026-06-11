It’s the same with the word ‘apology’ too. In contemporary English an ‘apology’ is an expression of regret or remorse for a mistake, wrong, or offence whereas it originally referred to someone making some kind of defence. We see a good example of this in a book written in the late 18th century entitled ‘An Apology for Christianity: In a Series of Letters, Addressed to Edward Gibbon, Esq; Author of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire’.