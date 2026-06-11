Oh dear… As I said in a previous column before the election, I don’t have a strong affiliation to any party, but now that Plaid are in power, I hope they will follow-up their words with actions by securing a bypass for Llanbedr, and keeping vital health services in local hospitals like Bronglais. The people of Tywyn will also, no doubt, be looking for Plaid’s help to reopen Dyfi Ward, another passionate subject for Senedd members who, now that they are in power, will surely be able to help. Or will they be disappointed, like many who gave up voting years ago because they feel that there is literally no point if the people in power clam up once they secure enough votes to win their seats.