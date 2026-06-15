Ouch. Talk about buyers’ remorse. It’s a decade since the majority of Brits voted in favour of Brexit. And poll after poll suggests that if that referendum was held now, the overwhelming majority would be in favour of sticking with Europe.
The devil we knew was far better than the one we didn’t – and Wales has been particularly hit hard by the misinformed and – let’s call a spade a spade here – the downright misleading claim that we would all be better off.
Did we take back control of our borders? Nope. Fact is that illegal migration has soared over the past decade. And a sovereign UK, unfettered by EU restrictions other than the European Court of Human Rights, has simply been unable to turn back those small boats. Britannia may have waived the rules, it certainly doesn’t rule the waves over the English Channel.
Did it ever really make sense for the UK to leave the third-largest market of 550 million consumers on our doorstep in the empty promise of being able to thrive in the wider international marketspace? Free trade agreements with Australia or India would never easily surpass the free movement of goods across western Europe. Nor have they.
British Gross Domestic Product has, economic experts say, declined by some 8 per cent as a result of leaving the EU.
And Wales? We’ve been screwed even more.
According to the Welsh Government, between 2019 and 2024, exports from Wales to the EU dropped by 31 per cent. And imports to Wales coming from the bloc dropped 21 per cent over the period too.
Sometimes macroeconomic numbers are hard for most people to fully relate to. That same set of figures from the Welsh Government points out that as a result of Brexit, the fall in GDP means that the average GDP per person in England is £40,382. In Wales, which came out worse of the four home nations, that figure is more than £10,000 lower, at £29,316.
Fed up with potholes, poor roads and poor transport links? Blame Brexit. Those European regional development funds meant that Cardiff got more than its fair share from Brussels. Now? You can’t get a sniff of a pound from Westminster.
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