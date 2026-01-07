If you believe in opinion polls, then the latest Wales-wide survey undertaken by YouGov suggests that Labour are in for a tough time come the Senedd elections in May.
For Eluned Morgan, the prospect of being First Minister and lose a seat in the bigger and reformed Senedd is bad, but the prospect of Labour collapse - it is the only party to have continuously governed the nation since devolution was introduced - is truly ignominious indeed.
With five months to go, the baroness had better pull out all the stops and hope, as she has quietly told her inner circle, that she manages to find enough Labour votes in Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock to stave off what seems inevitable.
Perhaps, in the coming weeks, or when she returns to the House of Lords, Ms Morgan might consider that treating mid and west Wales as a third world nation sounded her political death knell. If only Labour hadn’t bowed and served solely along the M4, A55 and Wrexham-border corridors, her fate might be different.
She might consider that our rural communities feel ‘overlooked’ and change is too slow to give people the health and social care services they need, for example.
Llais – established in April 2023 by Labour to replace the seven Community Health Councils who have represented the interests of people in the NHS in Wales for almost 50 years – report that “despite national plans and commitments, people in rural areas say they are still facing barriers that make it harder to get care.”
These challenges are not new, but they are becoming more urgent.
“As of mid-2025, over 550,000 people were waiting to start treatment in Wales, with more than 200,000 waiting over 36 weeks, delays that are especially difficult for rural patients who must coordinate travel, time off work, and arrangements for their recovery.
“Agricultural workers, in particular, said they must carefully plan time away from their farms, and treatment delays can have serious financial and practical consequences.”
Transport is one of the biggest barriers to accessing care, the report found.
This all might be news to the baroness. We’ve all been saying it for years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.