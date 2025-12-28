I heard a programme the other day about preppers. These were UK preppers, not the US ones that some people might’ve heard of, people who stockpile food and guns in readiness for their version of the end of the world, no, sensible preppers who wish to be prepared for the kind of events we are unfortunately witnessing more and more, events such as flooding and storms with inevitable loss of electricity for days on end. These preppers store food too but enough for a few days or weeks, they have candles to hand, wind-up torches, battery packs, camping gas stoves, plenty of containers with clean water and maybe a wind-up radio. I realised the programme was describing me!