But if they are to fulfil this calling, they need to adopt His mindset and behave as He did. That will prove deeply counter cultural because there is no better way to describe Jesus than to use the word ‘servant’. Jesus made that abundantly clear when He told his quarrelsome disciples: “Whoever wants to be a leader among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first among you must become your slave. For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve.”