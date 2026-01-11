Which is where Nature’s treachery comes into focus. Since time immemorial, these seas have been the ruling force along this part of Cardigan Bay. Knowing this, the council and its contractors went out of their way to persuade Nature to change its eons-old habit and swing round to a predominantly north-westerly routine, so that invasive shingle, silt and sand would heave in against the northern - outer - side of the new breakwater, so avoiding the dramatic blockage of the harbour which has instead materialised.