Much political hay has been made in both Westminster and Cardiff Bay that, with Labour in power in both centres, Wales will somehow be better off.
It doesn’t feel like it. In fact, it just seems as if we're missing out on our fair share. And Member of Parliament Ben Lake deserves full credit for calling out Westminster over the distinct lack of transparency when it comes to how Wales is funded.
Mr Lake is like a dog with a bone now that the the Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens, has consistently failed to clarify claims of £200 million of new transport-related funds for Wales.
If you are to believe Ms Stevens, you'd think Wales is some £645 million better off now between what the nation receiving under the Barnett formula and that transport cash.
Not so, say the officials at the Treasury, saying that it's simply “not possible to identify specific Barnett consequentials arising from individual programmes” such as the Transport for City Regions funding announced on 4 June.
Not surprisingly, Mr Lake wants to know whether the Secretary of State for Wales is simply faking it, or whether that sum of £200 million will indeed be coming our way.
Clearly there's a discrepancy between the Welsh office and Treasury - one the Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion says “underlines the lack of transparency in the way Wales is funded through the Barnett formula”.
He's calling for “clear and consistent figures”.
It's not too much to ask, is it, that the people of Wales know exactly how the nation is funded. It's a basic question - and no doubt the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay would like a clear answer too.
“The discrepancy between the answers provided by the Wales Office and UK Treasury underlines the lack of transparency in the way Wales is funded through the Barnett formula, and strengthens calls for it to be reviewed," Mr Lake says. "Without clear and consistent figures from the UK Government, it is impossible to assess whether the funding provided is adequate or indeed fair."
We couldn't agree more, Ben.
As you say: “Ultimately, the Barnett formula is not fit for purpose and requires fundamental reform.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.