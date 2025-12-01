Really, there’s no justification for the frankly hysterical way this sorry lapse is being presented. For example, by ex-BBC political editor Andrew Marr, who excitedly hoists it as “an international story which affects Britain’s reputation round the world, with Tel Aviv, Moscow and Washington…joining in the kicking.” Oh, come on, Andy, keep a sense of proportion. In any case, you need to acknowledge that, of those three, Tel Aviv and Moscow are usual suspects when it comes to denigration of the BBC. When is Israel or Russia likely to have been other than pissed off by the corporation’s coverage?