The last thing the people of mid and west need is a lecture. What they need are public services that work. And they need a First Minister and a Government that cover the basic services that this region is so badly lacking.
We say this as a reminder to Eluned Morgan, who visited the region last week and gave media interviews in Lampeter. Indeed, that very town knows only too well the difficulties faced by underfunding. The campus there, the oldest university in Wales, is due to shut. Baroness Morgan’s Government is to blame.
The First Minister told us that there is lots to celebrate in mid Wales and that the region gets its fair share from Cardiff Bay.
That’s not the way we see it.
We see county councils at breaking point. Yes, poor management and too many highly paid staff aren’t helping. But our local authorities are broke and their services broken.
Social care is abysmal. Try waiting for weeks to get a care package for an elderly or infirm relative who needs help now.
When was the last time Ms Morgan, a former Health Minister, tried calling an ambulance or waited for follow-up appointments or treatment? It’s farcical when the follow-up appointment for a broken bone is over the phone with a fracture clinic.
It’s a good thing Baroness Morgan visited Lampeter by her official car. The bus services to the town, as with most of mid and west Wales, is shockingly poor. And cut to the bone, under the watch of her Labour colleagues in Cardiff Bay.
Transport for Wales train services are a joke. The Cambrian Line is waiting for more than decade for promised services upgrades and new trains. Not so the good Labour-voting folks along the M4 and A55 corridors. The baroness can find money for those areas.
In a little more than a year’s time, there will be a Senedd election. It will be to an expanded chamber under multi-list super constituencies. As luck - good or bad - may have it, Ms Morgan will be contesting a seat in the Ceredigion-Penfro region that stretches from Dyfi to South Pembrokeshire.
We hope that the voters there have long memories