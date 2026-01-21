Thankfully we came through the pandemic and I am back trying to entertain audiences, and Andy is out taking fantastic photographs. The health benefits of our hobbies are well documented online. In August 2021, for example, SANE, a UK charity providing emotional support and information to anyone affected by mental illness, shared an article on photography and the power it has to improve mental wellbeing. With suicides rates in Wales at 15.7 per 100,000 in Wales in 2024 according to ONS figures, it’s never been more important to find fulfilling hobbies.