A self-employed handy man in Tywyn who has campaigned against the Wales Air Ambulance charity’s decision to close bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool has decided to share another aspect of his life that could help others.
Andy O’Regan has been vocal in the Cambrian News regarding his opposition to base closures, but here he shares his passion for photographing aircraft, and the benefits of this on his mental health.
The 43-year-old who grew up in Dolgellau said his love of planes developed whilst walking the Cadair range with his grandad when he was a child.
“You would see so many planes flying back then,” he wistfully recalls.
Life took Andy from Gwynedd to London and Kent, but he moved back to the county - specifically Tywyn - five years ago.
Recalling the move, Andy said: “My partner is from Tywyn, but I also wanted to come back to where the planes are, I’m that much of a geek, I absolutely love planes and photography.
“I find it so cathartic. I have struggled with mental health and being on the side of a mountain in all weathers plane spotting and photographing them really helps. It is a great way to spend your days. It’s very healing, and you see some awesome views.”
This is a side to Andy I have not seen during our Wales Air Ambulance discussions, but my hobbies - which see me singing in pubs, taking part in concerts and performing in pantomimes - keep me sane.
On one level I simply enjoy performing and the accompanying adrenaline rush, but there’s also the social aspect of being with friends, and I met my husband during one pantomime, so there’s also that.
When Covid hit and everywhere closed, friends and I tried singing on Zoom (difficult), made videos separately to mix together (hard) and recorded online plays (harder still) in a bid to be creative, but it wasn’t the same as getting out there, interacting with people and performing live. My mood dropped dramatically.
Thankfully we came through the pandemic and I am back trying to entertain audiences, and Andy is out taking fantastic photographs. The health benefits of our hobbies are well documented online. In August 2021, for example, SANE, a UK charity providing emotional support and information to anyone affected by mental illness, shared an article on photography and the power it has to improve mental wellbeing. With suicides rates in Wales at 15.7 per 100,000 in Wales in 2024 according to ONS figures, it’s never been more important to find fulfilling hobbies.
Although fewer planes fly through Gwynedd now, Andy still loves seeing ones from Anglesey’s RAF Valley and further afield.
“You may see Texans and Hawks flying low through Mach Loop from Monday-Friday,” said Andy.
“You occasionally get some on weekends, but it’s mainly in the week.
“There are also Typhoons from RAF Coningsby, the F-35 B from RAF Marham, and U.S. Air Force planes, heavies like the Airbus A400M Atlas from Brize Norton, the MC-130J Hercules from RAF Mildenhall, rotary helicopters like Chinooks and Merlins, and the CV-22 Osprey from RAF Mildenhall.”
Andy’s enthusiasm for planes is evident and he’s keen to share his passion and top tips with others.
“The popular spot for people to see these planes is the Talyllyn pass, but it can get very busy. People need to remember that this is not an air show, it’s a military low-level flying area, so be prepared to arrive early and stay late.”
Circling back to photography, Andy said: “ I only picked up a camera, a proper camera, four-and-a-half years ago. I’ve asked my peers for pointers and tips, and I’ve watched a lot of video tutorials to find out more about settings – you have to do a lot with your camera settings to capture planes in flight. It’s about shutters and ISO settings. I don’t always get it right. Some days I have dump a lot of photos.”
But Andy’s persistence has paid off and since starting with a Canon 550 kit camera that he bought off his uncle before graduating to a Canon 5D Mark IV and now a Canon R7 mirrorless, he has honed his technique to produce incredible images and, most importantly, helped heal his mind.
