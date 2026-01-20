There is a clear consensus in Wales, and especially in west Wales for more devolution, as demonstrated in numerous elections and referendums over the years, but Ms Morgan needs to keep her Westminster masters on side. Do they go for the ‘partnership in power’ route, expecting voters to support the actions of the almost universally disliked UK Government, or do they take us down the ‘Red Welsh Way’, which would require them to take responsibility for the state of Wales at the moment?