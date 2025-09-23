I see some problems with both these taxes. Firstly, each LA can choose whether or not to introduce them, pitting one council against another. The second problem is that councils may come to rely on the income of the second homes tax which could perversely have the effect of wanting to hang onto such housing as may be happening in Ceredigion. Figures show merely 16 properties removed from Ceredigion’s second homes register. That will hardly make a dent in the massive demand for housing needed for local people, especially young people.