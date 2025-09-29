In the UK a staggering 948,000 16 – 24 year olds are not in education, employment or training. 1.5 million people between 35 and 44 years old are now claiming unemployment or sickness benefits. That has almost doubled since the pandemic. Pre pandemic 18.9 per cent of them had “no work requirement”. That figure is now 54.2 per cent, or over 800,000 people; people who should be at the prime of their earning potential and contributing to tax receipts. Without such contribution, we can say farewell to our welfare state!