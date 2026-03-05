When the Vikings roamed, they had a reputation for pillaging and plundering as they choose. Fast forward 13 centuries and it seems as if Bute Energy has adopted this same savage and unsavoury attitude when it comes to dealing with the people of mid and west Wales in the company's mission to place wind turbines across our nation.
The company has written to a number of our councillors saying it is permitted to build windfarms anywhere except for national parks and national landscapes.
Yep, it is intent of pillaging our landscape, plundering our farms and forests, and running away with the profits while we are supposed to sit back and just live with Bute's brutality.
Quite frankly, for a company that plans so many projects across our nation, its executives could do with a crash course in simple civics - and civility.
This publication has long called for a moratorium on new wind farm projects until after the Senedd election.
And given the outburst from the senior Bute executive charged with developing these projects, it's time our old Labour Government (fat chance) or incoming administration, took this issue full on.
Bute Energy’s senior project manager Dafydd Williams says: “Future Wales makes clear that pre-assessed areas do not preclude the potential for large scale onshore wind development elsewhere other than in National Parks and National Landscapes."
That's high-handed and contemptuous, we believe.
We're not against green and clean energy.
We simply think the sheer numbers are overwhelming, a sensible made-in-Cardiff strategy is needed, and that all areas of the UK need to taking their fair share.
Or place them offshore.
The national landscape of Wales is not for sale and is not there to provide profit for energy companies.
The people of Wales are not to be ignored. Nor can they be bought off with community and charitable projects funded by wind farm developers in a blatant attempt to buy good neighbours.
The veneer has slipped. Bute seems to think it can build wind farms where and as it pleases.
It is making a big mistake.
Gone are the days when Wales was simply a resource to be plundered to water, heat and power beyond our borders.
