I’VE read many a Lenten reflection over the years but never one written by a Government Minister – at least not until last week when I came across a post by Wes Streeting.
It was time well spent too because in addition to the predictable comments about giving up things like sweets, chocolate and beer he stated that he will also be spending some time for prayer and reflection.
Lent is that period in the ecclesiastical year when Christians remember the 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness before embarking on His public ministry, a ministry He was convinced would result in His death, but end with His resurrection and ascension into heaven.
The devil tempted Him too, as he does us all, but Jesus’ temptations were very specific because he was reflecting on His identity and how He should set about establishing His Father’s Kingdom. In other words, He was figuring out the meaning and the purpose of His life and how that should influence the way He behaved.
I believe this Lenten period is a wonderful opportunity for us all to do just that, whether we are believers, atheists, agnostics or simply oblivious to the God dimension, because if it’s true the Christian story is very powerful and extremely relevant.
The Jesus story can only be understood though if it is seen within the context of the Bible’s assertion that God will not let this world ‘go to the dogs’ and that He has a plan to restore it to its former glory and harmony. The life, death and resurrection of Jesus was the pivotal point of that long range plan, but the story is far from finished. The last chapter will not be written until Jesus returns to earth and until He does, we are all invited to find out what part we can play in ‘His story’ too.
That is a remarkable thought, and if you stop and think about it for a moment it should give us an amazing sense of our dignity as human beings. We are not meaningless accidents, luckily created ‘out of nothing’ by ‘nothing’ (who says atheists don’t have faith?). We are highly valued beings, created in God’s image to do God’s work. And before we let any sense of inadequacy rob us of this high calling, the Biblical story shows us that God seems to enjoy using the most unlikely people too.
These are tough, challenging days and at times like this it‘s worth remembering that the Holocaust survivor Victor Frankl noted those who were most likely to survive knew that there was a task waiting for them to fulfil. I can think of no greater task than serving God. Can you?
Food for thought; indeed, and much better for us than cakes and sweets!
