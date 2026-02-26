The Jesus story can only be understood though if it is seen within the context of the Bible’s assertion that God will not let this world ‘go to the dogs’ and that He has a plan to restore it to its former glory and harmony. The life, death and resurrection of Jesus was the pivotal point of that long range plan, but the story is far from finished. The last chapter will not be written until Jesus returns to earth and until He does, we are all invited to find out what part we can play in ‘His story’ too.