I wish to address the other main point that the Rev Barnes made. Does all this consumption actually make people happy? Most economists and political parties think that the economic growth index is a good measure but they’re only measuring the amounts of goods and services consumed, useful ones and awful ones alike, such as pollution clear-ups and war. This measure clearly doesn’t indicate happiness. Never before do we have so many unhappy people, people suffering depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses, especially young people. People are running around like blue-arsed flies, working to run a car, needing a car to get to work, some have three jobs, others can’t find work at all, parents with no time for their children, people addicted to their mobile phones, one in five kids in schools have some sort of special needs, the waiting lists for health services are enormous, people can’t afford a home of their own, others own two or even three. What a crazy society we live in! And that is here in the 6th largest economy of the world. Is there a level of consumption that is enough? And how about tackling the obscene inequalities?