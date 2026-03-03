Given the current turmoil in the Middle East, we could easily forget Mr Trump’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s judgement that his emergency tariffs were illegal. The following comment sums it up well: ‘The broadside was remarkable even for a President known for blowing past political norms and publicly berating those who challenge his authority’.
I can understand how frustrated he must have felt given the fact that the six justices who voted against him were equally divided among the court's liberal and conservative wings, but you won’t be at all surprised to learn that I found the ruling very encouraging because I believe in an independent judiciary and that we should all be equal under the law.
As I listened to Mr Trump waxing lyrical about his disappointment, and that he was ashamed because certain members didn’t have the courage to do what was right for his country, I was reminded of another judgement, a judgement that will affect everyone of us and not just Mr Trump.
The Bible makes it clear that divine judgement is as sure as death and it’s easy to see why its needed if you believe in a God of justice. As someone has pointed out there are so many occasions when the ‘goodie’ doesn’t win and the ‘baddie’ doesn’t get what he or she deserves.
Epstein survivors can readily identify with that I’m sure! If God doesn’t do anything to rectify this injustice, then it seems logical to say that He doesn’t exist or if He does He can’t be the kind of God that Christians believe Him to be.
A few months ago, I had the privilege of spending a few days in Athens and I spent a little time revisiting the rocky outcrop northwest of the Acropolis where the Council of the Areopagus met.
In Paul’s day it had become a popular gathering place to discuss and debate ideas and it was here then that he engaged with ‘the professional thinkers” of Athens.
As I stood there, I reimagined the scene as he told his attentive listeners that God has set a date when He is going to judge the world, and they could be sure of that because He had raised a man (Jesus) from the dead.
We can dismiss this is a ridiculous idea of course. Indeed, we are told in the Book of Acts that some of those listening to Paul sneered as he sought to make his case. But there were those who wanted to know more too, and as a result they ended up coming to faith, just as I did after I’d taken a serious look at the evidence for the resurrection.
Benjamin Franklin famously observed that we can be certain of just two things in this life: death and taxes.
The Bible would have us believe there is a third: the day of judgement, and we all need to take account of that however powerful we are.
