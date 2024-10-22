Our thoughts and prayers go out today to the family, relatives and friends of the man killed in Monday night's train crash in Llanbrynmair.
For those injured, we wish them a speedy recovery.
And for those involved in trying to figure out what went wrong, we urge you in the strongest possible language to get to the bottom of this accident and ensure it can never happen again.
The reality is that for too long and with too few taking notice or bothering to care, the Cambrian Line has been treated like the Cinderella of Welsh railways by Transport for Wales.
For a decade, TfW has promised upgrades and hourly services.
We still wait with baited breath for those to happen, and the Government agency had actually cut services this autumn instead of expanding them.
For too long, the trains — they are repurposed rolling stock from the Southern Region juryrigged to run here — have been unfit for service.
They are too crowded. Dangerously so.
Thankfully the trains involved in Monday's collision were not. We shudder to think of what might have happened if they were.
New trains have been promised. But they will have fewer seats and are more suitable to the commuter train lines in south Wales.
We do not know what happened, what was the cause, who is to blame.
But what we do know is for too long, TfW and the Welsh Government, has treated this region like the Third World.
Let this accident be a watershed. And maybe now we'll get the service we deserve — and that others get.
Too bad some one had to die for you to take notice.