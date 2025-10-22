Ah, come on now, Transport for Wales. Now you’re taking the mick!
Surprise, surprise. Your long-promised new trains on the Cambrian Line have been delayed again. Now the new stock isn’t coming until some point in 2026. And even then, we’ll believe it when we see it.
Many other lines across Wales have seen the introduction of new Class 197 trains and even the Shrewsbury to Birmingham section of the line has the new engines, but mid Wales is still waiting. Off course we are.
The service in mid Wales has been described as second class as politicians promise to seek answers from the Welsh-Government owned Transport for Wales.
And right now, our line is being served by knackered engines on repurposed rolling stock that makes us the laughing stock for the rest of Wales.
Things are so bad that two services were recently cancelled partially because there were “more trains than usual needing repairs at the same time” according to TfW. Knackered trains mean shabby service.
But don’t your hopes up, folks. Those new trains when they do eventually come, will be worse that the cattle cars we’re riding now. The seats are narrower - they are designed for commuters down south - and there’s fewer of them too. So, more standing, more crowded trains, more uncomfortable journeys. And TfW calls this progress?
Ceredigion MS Elin Jones says: “We’re desperate for better trains and a more reliable service between Aberystwyth and Birmingham, and it’s a very vague commitment by Transport for Wales.
“We need a more specific timetable and I will be contacting TfW to get a better understanding of when we can expect the new trains to be in service..”
“We’re getting a second-class service compared to most other areas in Wales, and Transport for Wales needs to make the Cambrian Line a priority for next few months.”
You’re spot on, Elin.
So why should the good people of mid and west Wales have to put up with such poor service from our transport company?
Maybe it’s because we don’t have enough electoral clout. If that’s the case, you’d better make sure to have your say in May.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.