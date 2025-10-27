The folks who run Wales Air Ambulance Charity must feel pretty smug right now, having been given the go-ahead to close helicopter bases in Caernarfon and Welshpool.
The charity said it welcomed “the clear summary and categorical outcome handed down by Lady Justice Andrews on 15 October, to refuse the application made to the Court of Appeal in relation to the planned air ambulance service improvement”.
Let’s be honest here. Few, if anyone across mid and west Wales feels the same. Quite frankly, we are deeply disappointed, let down and most believe the charity has simply walked away and left the people of this region high and dry when it comes to having a reliable air ambulance service.
And for the thousands of people of people across this region who have raised millions of pounds, the closure of the bases is a slap in the face.
Sure, the well-meaning people at the charity will trot out experts and statistics on why their decision makes business sense. No one here is buying it.
The charity’s mission statement reads: “To improve the lives of patients and their families by being a world leader in advanced time-critical care. “ Well, rip that up, please and rewrite it: “To improve the lives of patients in north and south Wales and screw the rest.”
What we see is the loss of critical infrastructure in a rural and rugged area - exactly the landscape that the air ambulance service is meant to serve.
The logic would be a bit like the Aussies taking away flying doctors because there are too few people and too much ground to cover. Or taking away emergency fire service at airports because it’s never used.
But why is this vital service a charity in the first place?
And there is the Welsh Government in all of this?
Why are our choppers - yes, our donations have paid for their engines and rotors, oil and wheels, training and upkeep - being moved to areas of Wales where road response is better?
As much as the charity can try and explain away its decision, it’s simply wrong. At every level.
