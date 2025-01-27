It is all to easy to become complacent or accepting that we live in tough times, that little can be done to change our fate, and the powers that be make decisions that we cannot effect.
But if ever there is a need now to stand together, to unify and to make a real difference, the future of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth is it.
Make no mistake, the whittling down or withdrawing of services from this facility matters to each and everyone: It is, figuratively and literally, a matter of life and death.
A map of the medical facilities across this country paints a very telling and compelling picture. Alone in mid Wales, Bronglais provides depleted but excellent medical care to the vast area from Snowdonia to the Preseli Hills. Yes, we live in a medical desert and Bronglais provides services to the peoples of Gwynedd, Powys, Ceredigion and beyond.
If any of its services are whittled down or withdrawn, that means patients and their families have drives of more than 100 miles for care. Try doing that in the dead of night and the middle of winter on roads that were built for horses and carriages.
Critically too, our air ambulance services are also being threatened. Cover will be depleted and response time lengthened in mid Wales, and Bronglais stands on its own.
Already, too many face long drives to Cardiff or Bangor because of understaffing or overstretched resources here.
We are in this plight because of decades of neglect from consecutive governments at Westminster and Cardiff Bay. And now, bit by bit, ward by ward, appointment by appointment, service by service, Bronglais is being stripped of its ability to serve you.
Now, stroke services are being reorganised, meaning those who face debilitating conditions will be sent further afield.
Before Christmas, the children’s ward was downgraded and is now all but closed if longer-term care is required by your sons and daughters. It is hard to see this temporary measure returning to full time care.
This is a critical moment. Make your view and voice heard and take action to protect when us yours.