We know from previous reports in the Cambrian News that we have issues with post 16 education in Ceredigion. All years of education are important but getting it right for the “sixth form” years is critical. It certainly isn’t just about academia; this is a time when young people are transitioning to adults. They need to spread their wings and begin to fly the nest, to enjoy autonomy but to be guided in their responsibilities to themselves, their immediate circle and to society as a whole. And also to learn about life; current affairs, team building and experience of subjects and ideas outside of their “specialist subject” (including culture, drama and language).