For too long, our farming neighbours have had to put up with weak laws that left them out of pocket when it came to their livestock being worried by dogs. No more.
Tough new dog laws are taking effect across Wales, rightly giving our police enhanced powers to seize and detain dogs suspect of taking part in worrying.
The timing of the new law now is significant, given that lambing season is underway and flocks are at their most vulnerable.
From now on, our police - the work undertaken by rural crime officers across our mid and west Wales communities is particularly heartening - will have powers to enter premises to secure evidence or animal DNA, helping to prevent future incidents. Alongside this, courts will also be able to require offenders to cover the costs of seizing and caring for a detained dog.
The Act will also remove the previous £1,000 cap on fines for livestock worrying offences in Wales and England, paving the way for unlimited fines and delivering a stronger deterrent against irresponsible dog ownership.
If you have a dog, the onus is now firmly on you to keep under control when in the countryside, and dogs do not need to make physical contact with animals to commit an offence.
Police and farming officials have met to coordinate their response to these welcome new laws, and we fully agree with the sentiments expressed by FUW regional vice-president Anwen Hughes, who notes: “Dog attacks inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes and lambs can become separated from their mothers. The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock, recognising the devastating and ongoing impact these incidents have on Welsh farmers.”
This new legislation gives police and the courts stronger powers to investigate incidents and hold offenders to account, while extending protection to animals not covered under the previous Act.
The new legislation also modernises the definitions of livestock and what constitutes an attack. Llamas and alpacas will now receive the same legal protections as traditional livestock like cattle, sheep, goats, and poultry.
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