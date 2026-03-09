Police and farming officials have met to coordinate their response to these welcome new laws, and we fully agree with the sentiments expressed by FUW regional vice-president Anwen Hughes, who notes: “Dog attacks inflict devastating trauma on livestock and further economic strain and stress on farmers. Beyond fatalities and severe injuries, the stress alone can trigger miscarriages in ewes and lambs can become separated from their mothers. The FUW has long campaigned for stronger police and legal powers to tackle dog attacks on livestock, recognising the devastating and ongoing impact these incidents have on Welsh farmers.”