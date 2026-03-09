This is to enter a world in which death and destruction, terror and misery, are not the backdrop. To escape, for a while, the spectacle of ordinary people, by the thousands, whether in Gaza, Iran or Beirut, or wherever, having their ordinary and blameless lives ripped apart - perhaps for the umpteenth time - by forces over which they have not the slightest control, and for their suffering to then, outrageously, be labelled ‘collateral damage’.