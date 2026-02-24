If I was in a generous mood, I would wish First Minister Eluned Morgan congratulations. She turned 59 on 16 February.
I'm not in a generous mood, particularly when it comes to the Baroness of Ely. And I don't think very many people up and down mid and west Wales should be belatedly sending her bouquets or baskets either.
Normally, you'd ask as a matter of course: “What did you do for your birthday? Anything special?”
Oh, she did something special all right. Something that you and I will find it hard to forget. And you and I and our families will be living with the consequences of, for a very long time indeed. Just look and see what Hywel Dda University Health Board did in her and her Government's name within a couple of days of 16 February.
You see, a couple of weeks ago, as the Baroness while blowing out her candles and no doubt have a nice evening with close family and friends as she reflected on the meaning of nearly six decades of trips around the sun, the rest of the good people of this region were fretting about what would become of our vital health services, real matters of life and death - and how we would be faced to make trips across the worst roads in the nation to get to hospital or receive proper emergency medical care.
The Baroness, you will remember, served as the Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing between 2020 and 2021 before being promoted to health minister then, serving up to 2024.
One would imagine, and especially given too that her husband is a GP and knows only too well the failings of our NHS in west and mid Wales, that the Baroness would have been somewhat empathetic to under-funded services, people pulling their own teeth, long waits for treatment - you know, the sort of painful situations all of our close or extended families and friends have to deal with.
Not on your nelly.
Despite all of the promises from the party that has been in power in Wales since the notion of devolution came into force, there was little or no improvement under Ms Morgan's watch.
We all understand about the way politics works to know all to well that saying a lot and doing nothing offers a career path to the highest office in the land.
And sure enough, the Baroness was there when old Mark Dreyhorse - sorry Drakeford - set his sights on the political knackers' yard.
This newspaper has never been shy in calling out the poor treatment mid and west Wales receives compared to other areas of Wales.
If you want new trains or buses, stations or air ambulances, better move to the M4 corridor, the borders region between Wrexham and Chester, or plonk yourself up on the A55 with Eryri at your back and sea views over the Wirral.
If you want third world services, to live in a land that time and politicians forgot, stay right where you are. The real estate listing for the area, were if ever put on the market, would read something like: "Natural beauty at your doorstep, property in need of urgent renovation and modernisation, can be serviced by basic amenities in the future, old world charm but with limited transport links. A complete survey is strongly recommended. No interested parties."
Baroness Morgan got her knickers in a knot when this newspaper called out poor trains, poor health service, shameful dentistry services and the moral abandonment of this region by the Welsh Air Ambulance Service.
Her ministry minions fired off missives and she wrote an opinion piece extolling her record. How dare anyone question her exemplary record, leadership, and commitment to health care.
Bugger that!
No sooner had that seen the light of day that Elin Jones, rightly, fired back that the FM was completely out of touch.
I like Elin Jones. She called a spade a spade and was spot on in telling the Baroness that she was full of proverbial it.
And given what has happened over these past two weeks, the silence of Ms Morgan and the application of scalpels to Hywel Dda services by its board, it's quite clear that Elin Jones was truly right.
Now, if you weren't aware the First Minister had turned 59, there is always time for you and the people of mid and west Wales to send her a message.
The Baroness is on the ballot paper in Ceredigion Preseli on 6 May. Her colleagues are on other papers across Wales.
Happy birthday, Eluned.
