Artificial Intelligence. It seems as if every sector of our economy faces some sort of an existential threat from this emerging technology, we have so much to offeror that every worker’s job will be wiped out in the coming decades.
But fear not. Not here in Wales. We have much to celebrate and we have much to teach others around the world.
Our natural environment is second to none, our agricultural sector under-developed yet ripe for growth. That’s why we need to stop and take a minute to realise the bounty of our country and what its land and farmers have to offer. And celebrate their role.
Recently, for example, farmers and representatives of the agricultural sector in Germany, came to mid and west Wales to see for themselves how our quality lamb is nurtured and produced from our countryside. It’s a product that is key to so many, yet it is a product that needs to be marketed and targeted for export. And to these Germans, we have so much to offer.
And recently too, members of NFU Cymru’s Next Generation Development Group have been given an insight into the exciting innovation and research taking place in Wales that could benefit farmers in the future.
The cohort visited Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) to learn how the department works with farming groups policymakers and the supply chain to dissect the challenges facing the agricultural industry and with a strong focus on applied research, working collaboratively to identify ground-breaking solutions.
IBERS is a world-class facility, undertaking unique research.
Professor Alison Kingston-Smith, the Director of Research in IBERS, provided an overview of the institute’s work, particularly its focus on using the genetic diversity of crops to increase resilience and sustainability in the sector. This research has helped create IBERS high sugar ryegrasses back in the 1980s and more recently, the breeding of new winter oat varieties that have since gone on to populate over 90 per cent of the UK market.
We have much to celebrate and much to teach others. It’s exactly this type of cutting-edge innovation that Wales needs to nurture and grow our national economy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.