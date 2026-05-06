Young Welsh farmers work the sort of hours I did as a junior surgeon in the 1980s. It’s a hard life and when everything seems stacked against you, little things can make it all worthwhile. Removing a gangrenous appendix from a really sick child, and then seeing them better, just an hour or so later was a huge buzz. For a young dairy farmer, bringing in the cows at 5 am, the site of newly fledged Skylark chicks, playing in the air and singing their hearts out, brings a similar sense of satisfaction.