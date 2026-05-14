For the past 27 years while devolved responsibilities took hold in our nation, our region of mid and west Wales has been largely left behind. Under successive Labour Governments, the lion’s share of benefits was felt in the party’s heartlands along the M4 corridor, the Borders, and mostly where the A55 lies.
Not now. Not anymore.
At last, the people of this region have seats at the centre of the Government of Wales. And at last, our voices will count when it comes to shaping the future of our nation.
On his appointment as First Minister last week, Rhun ap Iorwerth’s first task was to appoint a cabinet – the men and women who will collectively turn Plaid Cymru’s impressive electoral win into tangible results that will improve the lives of the nation. In his own words, the First Minister is determined his government will have a “relentless focus on doing what’s best for Wales”.
This publication has tremendous respect for long-serving MS Elin Jones, a fierce and tireless representative who acted previously as Senedd Llywydd. She is now our Minister for Finance – perhaps her toughest challenge yet one which she will relish. We wish her every success in building prosperity and a strong economy for our nation.
Yes, it’s always good to have a true Cardi holding the purse!
In recent months, Ms Jones has been a fearless campaigner to preserve services at Bronglais Hospital and across the Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Mabon ap Gwynfor has been a relentless advocate too when it comes to all matters concerned health and our wellbeing. He has been fearless in campaigning for better health and for maintaining services at Bronglais and in our communities. As minister for health, he will hold a portfolio that matters most to so many. And he too enjoys our fullest support.
Given this new dawn in our history and the key role to be played by our local MSs, we believe that this is a time for optimism. Or as Mr Ap Iorworth noted: “Our pledge is simple – to repay people’s trust in us as quickly as we can, bringing the nation together. A new era of leadership starts today.”
Yes, it’s a good start.
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