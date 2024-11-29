Just what the heck is going on at Natural Resources Wales? Does their right hand know what their left is doing? Or is there some seriously mind-altering substance being smoked in the boardroom that the people of this region need to know?
Honestly, it’s hard to draw any other conclusions, particularly when staff at the Welsh Government agency seem to have little clue what’s going on - and these are the ones who are supposed to have all the answers when it comes to closing down the three visitors centres, all of which are located in Ceredigion and Gwynedd.
We ask these questions not of of levity but because the answers from the staff to members of the public at meetings over the closures of Ynyslas, Bwlch Nant Ys Arian and the mountain biking centre near Dolgellau are simply laughable.
Some one with decision-making powers at NRW has come up with the notion that cameras on Ynyslas beach will be able control parking there. We can only wonder how the cameras will last in the tidal environment there. And as for the strong tides in the area, Heaven help anyone who gets into trouble.
Instead of protecting the environment, the NRW seems intent on allowing vendors do their work for them. Bird watchers and burger vans is not a match made in Heaven, and while seagulls are a protected species, they will thrive in the new unregulated environment on the beach. Pity all the other nesting species who get in their way as they dive bomb for chips and scraps.
Sadly, it seems as if those pushing to close the centres haven’t bothered to check the agency’s own legal requirements, and if they have, they have simply ignored the provisions of the Well-being of Future Generations Act.
In case the head honchos at NRW need a reminder, the Well-being of Future Generations Act is legislation in place, from the Welsh Government itself, that means the NRW and other agencies and local authorities must do their work in a sustainable manner, especially with regard to protecting the environment. Opps!