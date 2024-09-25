To amend the words of Shakespeare, something is rotten in the state of Ceredigion. And that carrion stench emanates from Aberaeron and the chamber at Ceredigion County Council.
We write these words in the full knowledge that there are many dedicated workers who toil away serving the people of the county. They do so in the full and unwritten knowledge of all that is going on around them, above them. Non-disclosure agreements and other legal, moral or immoral impediments aside, the vast majority of staff are dedicated and care about their roles.
Sadly, when it comes to the way Ceredigion is being managed, that caring stops.
The majority on council - yes, Plaid Cymru councillors, this is about you - have simply abrogated your democratic responsibilities and are akin to Russian parliamentarians in the Duma. Your party turns 100 next year and you, every one elected to Ceredigion County Council, have sold out the principles of the organisation founded on lofty ideals of making Wales independent and a better place for all. Not in Ceredigion. You cannot run a county; you could not run a country.
As long as you fail to act, fail in your duties, fail to question senior management, you fail your wider party. How embarrassing it is for the four credible MPs to know that their Achilles heel is you on Ceredigion council.
You have allowed the farce to develop over Aberaeron library. You allow schools to close over funding - cradles of the Welsh language - while supporting double those funds going to the Rali.
You allow a car park to be purchased while roads go ungritted.
You cannot keep a care home open.
You agree to undermine the economic viability of the county’s biggest town.
You break your own promise on prom parking fees. Or was that just politically expedient to win a byelection?
You allow consultants to do your work.
You cannot collect bins.
Now we face another double-digit tax hike.
It’s time you seriously and collectively acted in the best interests of the PEOPLE OF Ceredigion, not the PEOPLE RUNNING Ceredigion.
Gold Command is long gone.