On this eve of Christmas and the New Year holidays, most of us will be preparing to celebrate with friends and families, partners and loved ones. And for that we are lucky.
Sadly, there are too many people, mostly women, who will be fearful this festive season. They will dread the celebrations and the consequences too much alcohol will bring. They will watch for the warning signs and brace for the beatings and bruising that is their way of life as victims of domestic abuse.
For those reading this who have a constant knot of fear in their stomachs and know only too pain the pain inflicted by partners, these words hit too close to home.
But there is help available.
No, that’s not a cliche. There are multiple agencies and bodies out there that are but one action away - be that a phone call or the right word in shops and outlets that display safe space signs. Abuse and refuge hotlines are constantly manned, and our police have specialist officers and assisting victims of domestic violence of either sex is a priority. And rightly so.
Here in mid and west Wales, we should be very proud that our police forces lead the way when it comes to prosecuting perpetrators of domestic abuse. Indeed, Dyfed-Powys Police has the highest prosecution rate against abusers in the whole of the UK - a commendable achievement and one that deserves credit when it’s due. Well done.
But there is much more work to be done. And getting a case to court, along with the barring orders and other legal restraints and penalties is but one dimension of a complex gordian knot. Our local authorities and social services, charities and agencies, volunteers and professionals need all work together in an orchestrated and concerted effort to assist people in need at their most vulnerable.
The first step is often the hardest: deciding to seek help. Then figuring out how to do it and when. And deciding never to go back, no matter the pleas and promises.
Abusers don’t love you. They just abuse you. And will until you decide enough is enough.
Don’t be afraid to walk away. We’re here for you.
