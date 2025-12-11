In less than six months’ time, we will know the outcome of the general election that will send more members than ever before to a new, expanded Senedd in Cardiff Bay.
But size isn’t everything.
Fact is, your vote matters in shaping the future of Wales in the coming years.
These next months are a critical juncture in determining what kind of Wales you want for you, your family and children and for future generations.
The reality too is that Labour, who have consistently been in power in the devolved administrations of this nation for just over a quarter of a century, seem unlikely and unable to hold on to its grip in Cardiff Bay. Unless a political earthquake occurs soon, there will be a seismic shift in power in our capital.
In the coming months we need to find time to ask ourselves – and those vying for our votes and preferences – what kind of Wales do we want?
Do we want a Wales that is inclusive of those who speak either or both languages and where the right to either is guaranteed, not prioritised nor penalised, but equal?
Do we want a Wales where the care of all is a priority, where medical and dental, social, elderly and end-of-life care is readily available?
Do we want a Wales where housing should be attainable to all, where our villages, communities and rural areas are thriving, unabandoned in the off season, and where second-home ownership should carry a penalty to offset the high prince in our holiday villages. A Wales where social housing is there for those who need it, not there as a crutch for those who won’t move on when they can?
Do you want a Wales where those who work our land and our farms are rightly rewarded as stewards of the environment, where the environment comes first, and where passing on the farm is unfettered?
Do you want a Wales that is green but not the generator of power for homes and businesses beyond our borders, where we are not penalized and priced for power and pylons elsewhere?
Some serious thinking then.
Happy New Year to you
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.