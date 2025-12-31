I find that a particularly helpful image as we step out into the New Year because it challenges me to figure out how I can be a ‘supporting actor’ in God’s wonderful story of salvation too. Mary had a very important role of course and given what she was asked to do and so it’s tempting to think she must have been a very special woman. But the evidence points to something very different. In the words of one well-respected scholar, she was a ‘nobody’, just a young teenage girl living in a small village named Nazareth who was engaged to be married to a local artisan named Joseph. She was not ‘full of grace’; she was as imperfect as the rest of us. But God, in His grace, singled her out and chose to use her in the most wonderful way to be the earthly mother of His one and only Son.