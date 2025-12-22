But ah, no! The runner dying to spend a penny or, quite happily, as currently, 40 times that, is confronted by a lav shuttered and barred. Despair, until a discreet recourse to the beach below suggests itself. A descent to the shore but, at that precise moment, there comes a whirring sound from above and there, wheeling about, is a county council drone, a specially fitted replica of a human arm now emerging from its side, its forefinger beginning a rhythmical wagging motion signifying shocked disapproval. Legal retribution seems sure to follow.