We pride ourselves on being fantastic at recycling in Wales but where does this recycled material actually go? Ceredigion’s website refers you to ‘regenwaste’ who are based in Ireland and are proud to be international traders of materials that can be used to make new things out of waste, or for those items that can’t go into that particular waste stream to supply their energy from waste recovery unit, a vast burner that emits carbon dioxide and relies on us feeding it with our production of waste. Two valuable commodities, glass and aluminium, are easy to recycle but energy intensive. Our compostables go to an anaerobic digester. But plastic is the number one waste problem Now Christmas is over, we can see how much consumption has taken place by the overflowing bins. Charity shops too will be filling up with unwanted gifts. Let’s start the New Year by having a hard look at our behaviour and check how we can reduce our waste.