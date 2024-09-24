I urge all readers to go out for a walk in the dark one evening this autumn. Try and figure out what you can see without a torch and listen. You may come home and revel in the experience you’ve had. From my lane this week I saw the sunset over Cardigan Bay towards the west and the full moon rising in the east. The whole countryside was bathed in a beautiful glow. Where else could you be so lucky to live! You will truly appreciate this on foot. Wouldn’t it be great if together we could create an expanded Dark Sky Park? We’d be able to teach our children to pick out the Pleiades. Let’s turn off excessive lighting.