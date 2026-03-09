Honesty Needed in Politics
There’s been some interesting discussion on the new voting system for May’s Senedd Elections. Lloyd Warburton in his column Fy Nghenedl (Cambrian News, 4 March) argues that the new system has some serious flaws because voters won’t be able to “rank candidates within their party’s list.”
I understand Lloyd’s arguments but as an active Green Party member, I’m also well aware that most voters won’t know any of our six candidates, that it’s up to us to introduce them to the electorate. My guess is that’s true for most candidates standing. Under the much discredited First Past the Post system voters essentially have to accept the one and only candidate from a political party, selected or hand-picked by that party.
None of us knew who Ben Lake was nine years ago but, since he took the seat from Liberal Democrat Mark Williams he has shown himself a worthy politician. Both Ben and Mark are likeable; I get hugs from them every time I see them. I follow the monitoring website, TheyWorkForYou, so I can check Ben’s voting record and read what he says in Parliament. He’ll be happy that I mostly agree with him.
On helping local residents with personal problems, both Ben and Mark can be commended. But are we voting for well-paid representatives to sort out such difficulties? We should look at the Senedd Elections differently. We’re voting for policies, policies that address problems faced by society as a whole, yes by individuals and households too, but still, issues that are better tackled by wholesale change.
Take the creation of the NHS, that well-loved institute. It stopped millions worrying how to pay for healthcare. Pensions, unemployment benefit, social security, all these things were introduced first by the Liberal Party and then the Labour Party after the Second World War.
I urge all voters to study policies. This election is being fought on a fairly proportional basis. You should therefore vote for what you believe in. This isn’t a two horse race as Plaid Cymru will have you believe. They argue that Reform is their main opposition. Opposition to what? There are six seats up for grabs in each constituency. It’s not a race!
The candidates that the parties have put forward as their number one are mostly in the spotlight. That’s for a reason. Can they defend their party’s policies? Do they have a good understanding of the particular problems experienced by residents in rural west Wales? Are they defending rural services such as our hospitals and small schools?
Then there are the more intangible concerns like climate change, the nature and biodiversity crisis, but also poverty, unhappiness, anxiety and stress. For an understanding of what a political party will do to tackle such issues, you need to appreciate their philosophy. What underpins their thinking?
On Tuesday 3 March, Baroness Natalie Bennett, Natalie to Green Party members, visited Aberystwyth. She spoke about her book, Change Everything, and answered questions. She explained Green Party philosophy succinctly. “We must tackle the climate and nature crises as our lifestyles are currently using up three planets. Can we ask the poorest of our society to give up two thirds of their wealth? No, of course not!”
So the philosophy is to deal with these urgent environmental crises in a fair and just way. We need to ensure that everybody has their basic needs met. Those two prongs underscore policies on health, housing, education and other devolved matters.
Natalie went on to have lunch with some members and Ukrainians she’d asked to meet. Their nerves were soon put at ease as Natalie is the most down-to-earth person imaginable; well, she is a soil scientist. She told us she thinks she’s the only peer who can sheer a sheep. The Ukrainians were delighted with her. She spoke to each of them, wanted to understand how they’re coping, how she can help.
Natalie was not elected to the House of Lords, no peers are, but she argues fervently for an elected second chamber. Democracy matters at every level. And candidates must be honest people as the truth matters too.
There are signs that this isn’t always the case and I think we should call it out whether we like candidates personally or not. I note that Ben Lake was with Elin Jones arguing for the retention of Cardigan swimming pool. As Plaid politicians, and Ben is not a Senedd candidate, why didn’t they get their local Plaid-led council to keep it open? Am I cynical? Why has Eluned Morgan not said a positive word about the Protect Bronglais Services group trying to save the stroke services? Because she never stopped Hywel Dda put out a damning downgrading proposal in the first place, not when she was Health Minister nor as First Minister.
When voting this time, look for the party, examine their policies carefully. Don’t waste your vote.
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