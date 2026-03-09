There are signs that this isn’t always the case and I think we should call it out whether we like candidates personally or not. I note that Ben Lake was with Elin Jones arguing for the retention of Cardigan swimming pool. As Plaid politicians, and Ben is not a Senedd candidate, why didn’t they get their local Plaid-led council to keep it open? Am I cynical? Why has Eluned Morgan not said a positive word about the Protect Bronglais Services group trying to save the stroke services? Because she never stopped Hywel Dda put out a damning downgrading proposal in the first place, not when she was Health Minister nor as First Minister.